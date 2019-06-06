Safety-focused B2B comms agency McOnie taken over

McOnie has nearly 30 years’ experience working for industrial and technical market-leading brands. Its clients span industrial technology, manufacturing, process and infrastructure, with a focus on safety.

Managing director at McOnie, Sarah McOnie, described the deal as an exciting opportunity for employees. "We are very proud to have been spotted by the Thunderbird Group. This acquisition will enable us to continue our growth, whilst maintaining our strict focus on safety, and investing in services and continuing to hire top-quality talent," she added.

Peter Tracey, chairman of the Thunderbird Group, said the agency’s knowledge of safety is unsurpassable. "We are absolutely delighted to have acquired such a well-respected business. We look forward to working with Sarah and the team, and investing in the business in the years ahead," he said.