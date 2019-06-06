Why corporate social responsibility is a mission-critical element to your business

Call it corporate social responsibility (CSR), corporate responsibility (CR), responsible business or whichever term you prefer; it is not a "nice to have". It cannot be a siloed programme isolated from the rest of a business. Reputation Institute data shows that responsible business practices make people 9.4% more likely to purchase a firm's products or services, 8.1% more likely to work for that company and 7.7% more likely to invest in it. And it’s not alone - plenty of other sources point to the need to make corporate responsibility a mission-critical element to business operations.

Download this PRWeek report, written in partnership with Reputation Institute, as we explore the five key ingredients for strong CSR, as well as listing the UK companies that are already getting it right.