PRWeek UK Awards 2019: Last day to enter the PR industry's Oscars

Added 5 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

The deadline for submissions to the most prestigious awards ceremony in the UK PR industry is midnight tonight.

The winners of the PRWeek UK Awards 2019 will be announced at a gala awards evening taking place in London on Tuesday 15 October, where the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be crowned.

This year some of the campaign categories have been altered slightly, resulting in two new categories:

  • Sport & Entertainment, Arts and Media
  • Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle and Hospitality

