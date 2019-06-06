Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Did you miss the PRWeek Hall of Femme on Wednesday? Here are the highlights. Gail Becker, founder and CEO of Caulipower, shared how PR tactics and inspiration drive her company’s success; Bevin Maguire, VP of clients, markets and industry communications at IBM, discussed research that shows there is much work to be done on making women's advancement a business priority; and Grammy Award-winning country music artist Jennifer Nettles dished on what it’s like balancing being an artist and "a brand." Congrats to all the Hall of Femme honorees!

Finally. YouTube is taking a "harder look" at its harassment and hate speech policies. Its comms head Chris Dale penned a blog post on Wednesday explaining that "not everyone will agree with the calls [YouTube makes]." If YouTube was to take all potentially offensive content down, "we’d be losing valuable speech," he added. Earlier in the day, the "YouTube Team" wrote a blog post on its ongoing work to tackle hate. YouTube has been catching flak for declining to remove videos from right-wing commentator Steven Crowder after Vox host Carlos Maza provided evidence of Crowder targeting him with anti-gay and racist speech.

That was fast. Remember that proposed merger between Fiat Chrysler and Groupe Renault? It’s not happening. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles withdrew its offer, telling outlets that "the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully."

You can now buy stuff from your favorite influencers on Snapchat. Select influencers, including Kylie Jenner (Kylie Cosmetics), Kim Kardashian (KKW Beauty), Shay Mitchell (Béis), Spencer Pratt (Pratt Daddy Crystals) and Bhad Bhabie (BHADgoods) can now operate a Shopify-powered store within Snapchat. The tools will be available to more accounts in the next few weeks.

Genuine typo or stunt? Taylor Swift fans have taken to social media to show how the singer’s latest merchandise has the word "you’re" as "your’e" printed on it. Given that Swift’s latest hit "ME!" includes the lyric, "Hey kids, spelling is fun," the mistake is even more ironic. Some fans are wondering if the gaffe is actually an Easter egg.