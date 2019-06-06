Inaugural PR Cup football tournament launches to raise money for good cause

The 16-team five-a-side tournament will see agencies and comms professionals lock horns at Powerleague Nine Elms in Vauxhall in a bid to become the football champions of the PR industry. Mixed squads of up to 10 players will compete in the one-day event on Friday, July 12.

As well as finding the industry’s Iniesta, the event will help raise funds and awareness for the Taylor Bennett Foundation, an organisation that addresses the need for greater diversity in the industry, by encouraging black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) graduates to pursue a career in communications.

Melissa Lawrence, chief executive at Taylor Bennett Foundation, said: "Football has always been a great way of bringing people together, and we look forward to being a part of this fantastic event. Along with raising money for the Foundation, it’s a great chance for us to meet the agencies who have helped us increase awareness to the Foundation over the past eleven years."

The tournament has been jointly organised by PRWeek, The Taylor Bennett Foundation and PR-for-SEO agency Ready10, and the it is sponsored by markettiers4dc. Every penny raised will go towards the Taylor Bennett Foundation.

Arvind Hickman, PRWeek news editor, said that in such a fast-paced industry it will be a relief to see PR agencies doing their talking on the pitch.

Howard Kosky, CEO and founder of the markettiers4dc Group of Companies, said his agency will be entering a team for a shot at glory. "Last summer we may have had the thrills and spills of the World Cup, but this summer will be even bigger as we proudly support the first ever PR Cup," he added. "The event will bring together the best in the industry, and we’re hoping to see football come home once again.

Entry is £249 per team before the 19 June early bird deadline, and teams can be registered here. For more information and the latest team announcements follow The PR Cup Twitter feed.

Event details:

Date: Friday 12th July 2019

Time: 1pm-5pm

Venue: Powerleague Nine Elms

Number of teams: 16

Line up: Mixed teams of up to 10 players.

Ticketing information:

Early bird offer - £249 per team, if booked by 19 June.

General ticket price - £299 per team.

Discount offer - £450 for two teams.