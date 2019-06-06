Blurred makes quartet of senior hires to support international growth

Emma Weisgard has joined as finance director and partner. She brings over 15 years’ experience in leading financial roles at various agencies including Red and Cohn and Wolfe. Weisgard said: "At Blurred we’re rewriting the rules in terms of how we advise and what we charge."

Ex-Karmarama business director Jenna Gifford has worked with the likes of Unilever and Vauxhall Motors, she will take on the role of consulting director. Sinead Scott-Lennon joins from the Book Trust where she was head of communications and campaigns, and has over 18 year’s experience across both in-house and agency.



Maxwell Kalu has joined from Milltown Partners where he was a senior analyst. He was previously a mentor for Elizabeth Bananuka’s BME PR Pros mentoring programme in 2018. Kalu said: "Blurred is an interesting mix of something new that already feels established. In my first week we won three significant pieces of business and I’m looking forward to seeing where we take them."

The growing team includes several junior and specialist hires that will work alongside Blurred’s founding partners and creative cohorts to help deliver on its promise of ‘world-class consulting meets world-class creative’.

Nik Govier, CEO and founder, said: "This team has been handpicked to support us during a time of extraordinary growth. They’re exceptionally talented, but equally importantly they share our values and believe in our purpose of bringing depth to an industry categorised by the superficial. Our starting point with talent is to find multi-skilled problem-solvers who understand that good comms strategy is really just good business strategy."