Cannes Lions reveals first batch of shortlisted award entries

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has revealed the shortlisted entries for the 2019 Glass: The Lion for Change; Innovation Lions and Titanium Lions.
The shortlisted entrants will present their work directly to jury members in front of a live audience in which jury members are encouraged to engage with presenters and ask questions to better understand the finer details of the entry from June 17-19.
"We’re delighted to announce the first shortlists that represent the best in creativity from across the globe in these three highly competitive categories," said Simon Cook, MD at Cannes Lions. "Live judging allows more Cannes Lions delegates to gain insights and learn what creative excellence look like."
The Innovation Lions
This shortlist is comprised of 25 entries from 16 countries, including: Thailand, China, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Argentina, The Philippines, Belgium, Australia, Mexico, Russia, U.K., Brazil, Israel, Germany and the U.S. The presentations are set to take place on the Awards Hub Stage from Monday to Wednesday and the winners will be announced onstage on Thursday, June 20.
"This year’s Innovation Lions shortlist is an exciting essence of creative excellence, and I’m happy to see the work coming from countries across the world," said Innovation jury president and Innovation track ambassador Bill Yom, global creative director of Cheil Worldwide. "Every shortlist candidate team should be proud to reach this stage. The Innovation jury is looking forward to watching each presentation during live-judging on the Cannes Lions stage. The stage is yours, not ours."
What3WordsVoice by What3WordsVoice, London, U.K.
Dot Translation Engine. Making Everything Accessible For Everyone. By Dot and Serviceplan, Germany
Immortals by Sberbank of Russia, Russia
Sans Forgetica by RMIT University and Naked Communications, Australia
AR Drops by Adidas, U.S.
The Blind Votes by Orcam and GITAM BBDO Tel Aviv, Israel
This Is A Tree by Pacific Paints and TBWA\SANTIAGO MANGADA PUNO Makati City, The Philippines
Made in Fukushima. A Sustainable Decontamination Method for Farming by Meter Group and Serviceplan, Germany
The Genderless Voice by Copenhagen Price, Denmark
Deaf 911 by Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York
Smart Touch by Alibaba and mcgarrybowen Shanghai, China
See Sound by Wavio and Area 23, an FCB Health Network Company, New York, U.S.
The Puck by Grey Canada, Canada
Signs by German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss and MRM//McCann Frankfurt in Germany
Volts by Volvo and Famousgrey Brussels, Belgium
Consent Pack by Tulipan and BBDO Argentina
Accessibility Mat by Ford and GTB Brazil
Mimica by Mimica Touch and R/GA London
Creatability by Google Creative Lab, U.S.
7:1 Furniture Collection by Homepro and BBDO Bangkok
Fit Pack by Corona Extra and Leo Burnett Mexico in Mexico
Changing the Game by XBOX and McCann New York
Do Black - The Carbon Limit Credit Card by Do Black and RBK Communication Stockholm
#Braillebricks by #Braillebricksforall and LEW’LARA\TBWA, Brazil
Thisables by IKEA and McCann Tel Aviv
Glass: The Lion for Change
Jaime Robinson, chief creative officer of Joan Creative and this year’s Glass Lion jury president, said, "This year’s best work was a combination of powerful stories and really genius media-tweaking ideas, all hell bent on challenging norms. I think we’re all dying to get into the jury room, learn more about the shortlisted work, and of course, discuss!"
Project Body Hair by Billie, U.S.
The Genderless Voice by Copenhagen Price, Denmark
Boys Don’t Cry by White Ribbon and Bensimon Byrne Toronto
Just Do It: Caster Semenya by Nike and Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
Closer Than You Think by UN Women Iceland and PIPAR\TBWA, Iceland
#Bodyproudmums by Mothercare and mcgarrybowen London
The E.V.A Initiative by Volvo and Forsmand & Bodenfors, Sweden
Here To Create Change by Adidas and TBWA/CHIAT/DAY New York
Next Minute Scene by Ministerio Publico and Abap and VMLY&R, Brazil
Miss America 2.0 by Miss America Organization and VMLY&R New York
My First Bra by ANTRA and Madre Mia Filmes, Brazil
Lessons in Herstory by Daughters of Evolution and GS&P, U.S.
Project #Showus by Dove and Publicis Sapient, U.S.
The Not So Beautiful Game by National Centre For Domestic Violence and Wunderman Thompson, U.K.
Dream Crazier by Nike and Wieden+Kennedy, U.S.
We Believe: The Best Men Can Be by Gillette and Grey New York
First Shave by Gillette and Grey Canada
The Tampon Book: A Book Against Tax Discrimination by The Female Company and Scholz & Friends in Germany
Hamam Waterproof Saree by Hamam and Ogilvy, India
Viva La Vulva by Essity and AMVBBDO, U.K.
Tour Des Femmes by Skoda and Fallon, U.K.
The Last Ever Issue by Gazeta.pl/Mastercard/BNP PARIBAS and VMLY&R, Poland
The Non-Issue by L’OREAL Paris and McCann Paris
The Titanium Lions
Commenting on the shortlist, David Lubars said, "Dan Wieden suggested the Titanium Lions back in 2003. His original charter for the award was to recognize work that was so forward thinking, it was difficult to fit it into a conventional category. It was work that showed the industry a new direction. The 2019 jury has created a shortlist we believe adheres to Dan’s charter; we’re excited about it, we believe you will be, too."
Paving For Pizza by Domino’s and CPB in Colorado, U.S.
Hidden Flag by FELGTB/ELDIARIO.ES and LOLA MullenLowe, Spain
Billie Jean King Your Shoes by Adidas and TBWA/CHIAT/DAY/New York
The Fake News Stand by Columbia Journalism Review and TBWA/CHIAT/DAY/New York
Changing the Game by XBOX and McCann New York
Dream Crazier by Nike and Wieden+Kennedy, U.S.
Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive by Tommy Hilfiger and Wunderman Thompson, U.S.
Broadway The Rainbow by Skittles and DDB Chicago
Insta Novels by The New York Public Library and Mother, U.S.
The Whopper Detour by Burger King and FCB New York
A World Without Borders by AERO and Ogilvy in Colombia
Viva La Vulva by Essity and AMVBBDO, U.K.
The Uncensored Playlist by Reporters Without Borders and DDB, Germany
The Blank Edition by An-nahar and Impact BBDO, United Arab Emirates
Storysign by Huawei and FCB Inferno, U.K.
The Last Ever Issue by Gazeta.pl/Mastercard/BNP PARIBAS and VMLY&R, Poland
The Non-Issue by L’OREAL Paris and McCann Paris
The Truth is Worth it by The New York Times and Droga5 New York
Thisables by IKEA and McCann Tel Aviv
#Forthethrone by HBO and Droga5 New York
This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.