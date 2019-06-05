Cannes Lions reveals first batch of shortlisted award entries

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has revealed the shortlisted entries for the 2019 Glass: The Lion for Change; Innovation Lions and Titanium Lions.

The shortlisted entrants will present their work directly to jury members in front of a live audience in which jury members are encouraged to engage with presenters and ask questions to better understand the finer details of the entry from June 17-19.

"We’re delighted to announce the first shortlists that represent the best in creativity from across the globe in these three highly competitive categories," said Simon Cook, MD at Cannes Lions. "Live judging allows more Cannes Lions delegates to gain insights and learn what creative excellence look like."

The Innovation Lions

This shortlist is comprised of 25 entries from 16 countries, including: Thailand, China, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Argentina, The Philippines, Belgium, Australia, Mexico, Russia, U.K., Brazil, Israel, Germany and the U.S. The presentations are set to take place on the Awards Hub Stage from Monday to Wednesday and the winners will be announced onstage on Thursday, June 20.

"This year’s Innovation Lions shortlist is an exciting essence of creative excellence, and I’m happy to see the work coming from countries across the world," said Innovation jury president and Innovation track ambassador Bill Yom, global creative director of Cheil Worldwide. "Every shortlist candidate team should be proud to reach this stage. The Innovation jury is looking forward to watching each presentation during live-judging on the Cannes Lions stage. The stage is yours, not ours."

What3WordsVoice by What3WordsVoice, London, U.K.

Dot Translation Engine. Making Everything Accessible For Everyone. By Dot and Serviceplan, Germany

Immortals by Sberbank of Russia, Russia

Sans Forgetica by RMIT University and Naked Communications, Australia

AR Drops by Adidas, U.S.

The Blind Votes by Orcam and GITAM BBDO Tel Aviv, Israel

This Is A Tree by Pacific Paints and TBWA\SANTIAGO MANGADA PUNO Makati City, The Philippines

Made in Fukushima. A Sustainable Decontamination Method for Farming by Meter Group and Serviceplan, Germany

The Genderless Voice by Copenhagen Price, Denmark

Deaf 911 by Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York

Smart Touch by Alibaba and mcgarrybowen Shanghai, China

See Sound by Wavio and Area 23, an FCB Health Network Company, New York, U.S.

The Puck by Grey Canada, Canada

Signs by German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss and MRM//McCann Frankfurt in Germany

Volts by Volvo and Famousgrey Brussels, Belgium

Consent Pack by Tulipan and BBDO Argentina

Accessibility Mat by Ford and GTB Brazil

Mimica by Mimica Touch and R/GA London

Creatability by Google Creative Lab, U.S.

7:1 Furniture Collection by Homepro and BBDO Bangkok

Fit Pack by Corona Extra and Leo Burnett Mexico in Mexico

Changing the Game by XBOX and McCann New York

Do Black - The Carbon Limit Credit Card by Do Black and RBK Communication Stockholm

#Braillebricks by #Braillebricksforall and LEW’LARA\TBWA, Brazil

Thisables by IKEA and McCann Tel Aviv

Glass: The Lion for Change

Jaime Robinson, chief creative officer of Joan Creative and this year’s Glass Lion jury president, said, "This year’s best work was a combination of powerful stories and really genius media-tweaking ideas, all hell bent on challenging norms. I think we’re all dying to get into the jury room, learn more about the shortlisted work, and of course, discuss!"

Project Body Hair by Billie, U.S.

The Genderless Voice by Copenhagen Price, Denmark

Boys Don’t Cry by White Ribbon and Bensimon Byrne Toronto

Just Do It: Caster Semenya by Nike and Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

Closer Than You Think by UN Women Iceland and PIPAR\TBWA, Iceland

#Bodyproudmums by Mothercare and mcgarrybowen London

The E.V.A Initiative by Volvo and Forsmand & Bodenfors, Sweden

Here To Create Change by Adidas and TBWA/CHIAT/DAY New York

Next Minute Scene by Ministerio Publico and Abap and VMLY&R, Brazil

Miss America 2.0 by Miss America Organization and VMLY&R New York

My First Bra by ANTRA and Madre Mia Filmes, Brazil

Lessons in Herstory by Daughters of Evolution and GS&P, U.S.

Project #Showus by Dove and Publicis Sapient, U.S.

The Not So Beautiful Game by National Centre For Domestic Violence and Wunderman Thompson, U.K.

Dream Crazier by Nike and Wieden+Kennedy, U.S.

We Believe: The Best Men Can Be by Gillette and Grey New York

First Shave by Gillette and Grey Canada

The Tampon Book: A Book Against Tax Discrimination by The Female Company and Scholz & Friends in Germany

Hamam Waterproof Saree by Hamam and Ogilvy, India

Viva La Vulva by Essity and AMVBBDO, U.K.

Tour Des Femmes by Skoda and Fallon, U.K.

The Last Ever Issue by Gazeta.pl/Mastercard/BNP PARIBAS and VMLY&R, Poland

The Non-Issue by L’OREAL Paris and McCann Paris

The Titanium Lions

Commenting on the shortlist, David Lubars said, "Dan Wieden suggested the Titanium Lions back in 2003. His original charter for the award was to recognize work that was so forward thinking, it was difficult to fit it into a conventional category. It was work that showed the industry a new direction. The 2019 jury has created a shortlist we believe adheres to Dan’s charter; we’re excited about it, we believe you will be, too."

Paving For Pizza by Domino’s and CPB in Colorado, U.S.

Hidden Flag by FELGTB/ELDIARIO.ES and LOLA MullenLowe, Spain

Billie Jean King Your Shoes by Adidas and TBWA/CHIAT/DAY/New York

The Fake News Stand by Columbia Journalism Review and TBWA/CHIAT/DAY/New York

Changing the Game by XBOX and McCann New York

Dream Crazier by Nike and Wieden+Kennedy, U.S.

Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive by Tommy Hilfiger and Wunderman Thompson, U.S.

Broadway The Rainbow by Skittles and DDB Chicago

Insta Novels by The New York Public Library and Mother, U.S.

The Whopper Detour by Burger King and FCB New York

A World Without Borders by AERO and Ogilvy in Colombia

Viva La Vulva by Essity and AMVBBDO, U.K.

The Uncensored Playlist by Reporters Without Borders and DDB, Germany

The Blank Edition by An-nahar and Impact BBDO, United Arab Emirates

Storysign by Huawei and FCB Inferno, U.K.

The Last Ever Issue by Gazeta.pl/Mastercard/BNP PARIBAS and VMLY&R, Poland

The Non-Issue by L’OREAL Paris and McCann Paris

The Truth is Worth it by The New York Times and Droga5 New York

Thisables by IKEA and McCann Tel Aviv

#Forthethrone by HBO and Droga5 New York

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.