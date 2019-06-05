Singapore Airlines names BerlinRosen North American AOR

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has named BerlinRosen as its AOR in North America.

The airline and the agency began working together at the start of this month after a competitive review that ran from early March to mid-May. Eight agencies were invited to participate, including incumbent Weber Shandwick. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The firm will help the airline launch nonstop service between Seattle and Singapore in September and promote Singapore Airlines as a leader in luxury travel, according to a statement.

BerlinRosen will handle media relations, social media outreach, influencer engagement, events, product and route launches, crisis communications support and other communications activities. The agency will also support in-flight products, services, amenities, retail offerings and partnerships in all of the airline’s gateway markets, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston and Newark, New Jersey.

Sara Joseph, SVP of lifestyle and hospitality at the firm, is leading a five-person team dedicated to the account, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

A Weber spokesperson said, "We are proud of our long history with Singapore Airlines and wish them continued success."