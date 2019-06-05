Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

We’re hoping to see all of you at the PRWeek Hall of Femme this morning. The event will honor some of the most notable women leaders in the industry and up-and-coming executives, as well as feature talks from boldface names such as Gail Becker, CEO of Caulipower and Vegolutionary Foods, and singer and songwriter Jennifer Nettles.

Sephora stores will close for an hour today for diversity training. The temporary shutdown comes after the R&B star SZA said a California store "called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing," according to The New York Times. Sephora has worked to make diversity a part of its brand, changing its tagline in 2015 to "let’s beauty together."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is making an unusual campaign stop on Wednesday, meeting with Walmart shareholders at the company’s annual meeting. He’ll present a proposal to give the retailer’s workers seats on its board, a measure also supported by his rival for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

President Donald Trump is honoring the D-Day landings alongside other world leaders this morning in southern England. Trump also tried on Wednesday to clarify one set of controversial comments from the trip, telling Piers Morgan of "Good Morning Britain" that Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, isn’t necessarily nasty, just "nasty to me."

This is not a real brand emergency, but... Police were called to a Louisiana Taco Bell after the fast-food joint ran out of tacos. The Slidell Police Department, however, scored points by posting on Facebook about the "we can’t make this stuff up" story, saying, "While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this."