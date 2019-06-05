Council's "courageous" decision on Panorama documentary puts adult social care on the political agenda

The cash-strapped council has been praised for allowing the BBC unprecedented access to its staff working in adult social care, depicting the struggle of not only council staff, but also those in need of their help. Warts and all

The second part of Panorama’s two-hour 'Crisis in Care' documentary airs tonight. It has put social care firmly on the news agenda and turned it into a talking point since part one aired last week. Responding to social-media posts about the programme, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock described the documentary as "extremely distressing", and said: "We must do more to support staff and patients." Completely agree. Last nights @BBCPanorama was extremely distressing and we must do more to support staff and patients as much as we can. https://t.co/QF3ZiPOzpi — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 30, 2019

The broadcaster approached the council last year. Ford told PRWeek: "When you let Panorama in there's always an element of risk, but they told us what they were aiming do, which wasn't to paint a rosy rosy picture of the council and social care, it was to put into people’s living rooms an accurate representation of how difficult social care is and how much it needs a long-term funding solution." Risk vs reward

Ford admitted that when it agreed, "it was a calculated leap of faith" by the council and "some of the stuff in there posed a few difficult questions for us", but added the Panorama team were "fair and reasonable throughout". In case you missed @BBCPanorama - tough but vital viewing.

You can catch #CrisisInCare here https://t.co/UEayLrdXPp



Thanks @LGAcomms for your support and local authorities across the land who've given a shout out #standupforcare

See part 2 Wednesday 5 June 9pm. pic.twitter.com/b3i6YxXAgh — Somerset Council (@SomersetCouncil) May 31, 2019

Ford said: "It was a bit nervy waiting to see the first cut of the documentary a few weeks ago, and there was a collective sigh of relief once we’d seen it."

In the run-up to last week’s broadcast, the council’s comms team placed comment pieces in targeted publications to "make sure that people were warmed up to it and knew that it wasn't going to be a puff piece, nor was it going to be a hatchet job". Should the government "hang its head in shame" over adult social care in #Somerset? Here's what people said after the first of two @BBCPanorama documentaries about @SomersetCouncil: https://t.co/jZI6sFLotl — Daniel Mumby (@DanielMumby) May 31, 2019 Ford is delighted with the impact the programme has had. "Everyone who’s seen the documentary has been moved by it, they find it very powerful, it's getting traction at government level. MPs have been watching it and talking about it."

DON'T MISS the 2nd @BBCPanorama film on #socialcare at 9PM WEDNESDAY BBC1. Showing the pressures faced as our population ages & the inspiring work of staff like this @SCC_Careers @1adass @CCNOffice @LynRomeo_CSW @LGAcomms @prweekuknews @somersetccg #standupforcare #crisisincare pic.twitter.com/e9ITWG8Jff — Somerset Council (@SomersetCouncil) June 3, 2019 Last week’s broadcast resulted in a spike in the council's engagement on social media, with 100,000 organic impressions in just two days – 10 times its usual level.

The council’s decision to co-operate with Panorama has been praised by organisations such as the County Council Network and the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services. .@SomersetCouncil @BBCPanorama uniquely documented the experiences & difficulties of families & unpaid carers. We applaud everyone in Somerset for their courage in sharing their experiences & the film-makers for their touching and sensitive portrayal. Next on 5.6.19 #CrisisinCare pic.twitter.com/WyBiRdLA5x — ADASS (@1adass) May 30, 2019

So proud of our partners @SomersetCouncil for their openness, honesty & willingness to shine a light on the challenges facing adult social care. Please join us in watching #crisisincare @BBCPanorama tonight. This is a national issue that needs urgent attention. pic.twitter.com/24JYQ7lTrl — Somerset CCG (@somersetccg) May 29, 2019

Alison Holt, the BBC social affairs correspondent who presented the documentary, said: "We know it took courage for the council to let us follow its staff as they had to juggle the needs of families against tight budgets, but it is hard to think of a more important issue than how we care for people who are older and disabled." "Horrendous" and "stressful" one family's view of the way the care system is working for their mother. @BBCPanorama #CrisisinCare Tomorrow night 9pm BBC1. @RichardatKF @PaulBurstow @CarersUK @alzheimerssoc @RoganProduction pic.twitter.com/AlSydBcRtb — Alison Holt (@AlisonHoltBBC) June 4, 2019

She added: "The pressures Somerset faces are being faced across the country, and seeing these really difficult decisions in action will help many more of us understand the pressures on the care system. Somerset is playing a key role in raising this issue up the national agenda." Listen in now to @bbcsomerset for a discussion about last night’s @BBCPanorama #crisisincare programme. Stephen Chandler, Director of Social Care: "This is only going to be worthwhile if the debate is followed by action" @somersetccg @SomParNHS @YeovilHospital @AlisonHoltBBC https://t.co/WvaTkYcgP1 — Somerset Council (@SomersetCouncil) May 30, 2019



Stephen Chandler, director of adult services at Somerset County Council, commented: "I think the social work profession is very wary of a film crew coming in and being in their space for a while because often social workers are portrayed in the media when things go wrong, whether that’s childcare or adult protection."

He said: "I would hope this programme helps provide some reassurance that it is possible to work with the media in the context of showing what the role is without being subject to criticism, and have it presented in a positive, realistic and accurate way."