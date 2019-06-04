Weber Shandwick ups Jim Wetmore to GM in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: Weber Shandwick has promoted Jim Wetmore to GM of its Los Angeles office, effective immediately.

Wetmore remains the lead of the healthcare practice for Weber Shandwick West.

In the newly created role, Wetmore reports to Will Ludlam, U.S. West president. In his healthcare role he reports to Laura Schoen, president of Weber’s global healthcare practice.

Weber created the Los Angeles GM role in response to growth in the office from increased work in the healthcare, technology, institutions and consumer brands areas, a representative told PRWeek.

Prior to Weber, Wetmore spent six years at GCI Health in Los Angeles, four years with GCI Group in New York, and six years with Berry and Company Public Relations, also in New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ludlam joined Weber from Edelman last month, replacing Luca Penati, who left the firm in March and launched his own consultancy.

According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019, Weber was globally the second largest PR firm by revenue last year. In 2018, the agency saw revenue increase 5% to $846 million compared to $805.5 million for 2017.