Former Racepoint CEO Peter Prodromou lands at Boston Digital

BOSTON: Peter Prodromou, Racepoint Global’s former president and CEO, has joined Boston Digital as chief growth officer.

Prodromou’s first day was May 20. He reports to Boston Digital’s CEO Chuck Murphy, sits on the executive leadership team and manages the firm’s sales and marketing employees.

The chief growth officer position is new, Prodromou said, and was created "to build on the successful foundation [Murphy] and his team have created by adding someone with depth of experience and proven history helping to drive additional growth and scale."

Prodromou kept busy since leaving Racepoint last year, with strategic consulting gigs and a book project about the role of tech and healthcare companies in the U.S. economy.

"In the course of my travels while writing and consulting, I met [Murphy] and he asked me to join their board of advisers," Prodromou said, explaining how he landed at Boston Digital. "And over time, I liked what I saw here and he thought there was some value I could bring to the equation."

Prodromou said moving from PR to digital isn’t out of character for him and it makes sense given where marketing dollars are going.

"Look at where the spend is moving, where the influence is moving," he said. "It’s increasingly digital and digital marketing. Also, early in my career, I had been a part of an ad agency so I’ve always believed in the power of creative."

He added that Boston Digital brings together website design, digital and creative as "key drivers that hit everything I believe are attractive to prospective clients."

Prodromou had been with Racepoint for a little more than 15 years when he left the agency last July, according to his LinkedIn profile. Racepoint’s founder and former chairman and CEO Larry Weber picked up Prodromou’s duties when he exited.

A Racepoint representative confirmed that Weber remains in that position but said the firm had no comment on Prodromou’s latest move.

"I had spent 15 years of my career there," Prodromou said. "Sometimes, you arrive at a point in life when it’s time to do something different. I wanted to explore things like writing a book and try some other different things. Fortunately, I had the luxury at that moment of being able to make that decision."

Prior to Racepoint, Prodromou worked in SVP roles at Trinity Marketing and Consulting and Weber Shandwick, according to his LinkedIn profile.