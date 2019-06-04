Dr. Martens retains long-term agency partner

Events include the Dr. Martens Boot Room On Tour, which runs until the end of June and features at three festivals - Live At Leeds, Camden Rocks and this weekend’s Field Day festival, while events at The Boot Room in Camden are ongoing until the end of the year.

Michael Boaler, Dr. Martens marketing manager for UK and Ireland, said: "Dr Martens have worked with Zeitgeist for seven years. In that time, Zeitgeist have consistently booked and produced memorable shows with great emerging talent across multiple genres in order to spread our brand message in various media titles."

Founding director at Zeitgeist, Jamie Stockwood, added: "It’s great working with a brand that really value their audience and treat them like fans. In the time we have worked with the brand, they have become leading players in the music scene and these festival activations will be remembered by all who attend them."

Zeitgeist recently won the Goose Island consumer PR account after a four-way pitch, with a brief to tell 'compelling beer stories' and deliver several events.