H+K appoints Brussels-based strategy director

Prior to joining H+K, Candon (pictured) was managing director and head of crisis management at FTI Consulting in Brussels, where he worked for six years, before which he was head of communications at International Post Corporation.

"H+K’s global approach enables me to bring my international experience to clients around the world," said Candon. "I’m excited to meet the teams around the H+K network and develop campaigns that resonate globally as well as locally."

Candon has 20 years' experience in designing, developing and driving communications programmes, both globally and regionally, with broad expertise in everything from crisis and B2B to brand and reputation management.

Lars Erik Grønntun, H+K global president, said: "George’s depth and breadth of communications and political expertise makes him an excellent asset for our clients. Not only that, he speaks a modest seven languages, making him an incredibly useful resource to our teams around the globe."

b