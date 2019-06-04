Case study: Government campaign to promote Jordan reached 10 million and generated leads

The Jordan: Growth & Opportunity conference, which took place in London on 28 February, marked the culmination of DfID’s #GrowJordan campaign. "Today has shown us how a dynamic, stable Jordan can generate benefits not only for its people but for many beyond."



– PM @Theresa_May speaking at the Jordan: Growth and Opportunity conference after meeting with @KingAbdullahII #GrowJordan pic.twitter.com/GM3hcAckuA — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 1, 2019

This had focused on showcasing Jordan, one of Britain's key allies and trading partners in the Middle East, as a country to invest in, with the aim of using comms to help boost the Arab nation's economy and help it to cope with the impact of an influx of refugees from Syria.

This is why Jordan matters to the UK #GrowJordan pic.twitter.com/DPVrSiDFth — DFID (@DFID_UK) February 28, 2019 The international financial community and business leaders were key audiences for the campaign.

As well as the messaging encouraging investment in Jordan, the campaign sought to raise awareness among Jordanians of the moves to support their country.

Social media success

In addition to work with media outlets such as The Economist, CNBC and FT.com, DfID created and promoted content via LinkedIn to highlight specific sectors and business successes.

It created a LinkedIn community of more than 1,000 followers with an interest in Jordan’s private sector and content reached 257,000 people – boosted by sponsored posts.

The tactic led to 93 business leads and resulted in an average engagement of 1.3 per cent – almost double LinkedIn’s expected average of 0.7 per cent. The average click-through rate was 1.04 per cent versus its expected average of 0.45 per cent.

In terms of wider social media, the campaign reached up to eight million Twitter users, with 6,000 tweets tagged with #GrowJordan.

"We are the future of Jordan. It’s time to harness our potential, to grow our economy, to create jobs. It’s time to invest in Jordan."



The UK and Jordan will host the Jordan: Growth and Opportunity conference in London on Thursday. Here's why: https://t.co/uwGAJ162Ve#GrowJordan pic.twitter.com/SCgMJB2YOg — DFID (@DFID_UK) February 26, 2019 Paid-for activity on Facebook targeting Arabic-speaking audiences reached 1.1 million people, with 473,058 views of tailored video content.

The campaign was covered by CNBC, Bloomberg, Al Arabiya, Sky Arabia, BBC Arabic, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The National, Arab News and the Financial Times, among other international media outlets. Changing attitudes in Jordan

In Jordan itself, a traditional and social-media campaign targeted local influencers and the youth population. There was near-blanket coverage and #GrowJordan trended on Twitter in Jordan on the day of the conference. There was a significant increase in awareness of the event, which rose from eight per cent to 34 per cent across the population, with the positive perception of the UK’s influence in the world rising seven percentage points.

Awareness of the conference also helped strengthen perception of a positive relationship between the UK and Jordan, with 78 per cent of those who were aware of the conference agreeing that the two countries have a "strong, beneficial relationship" compared to 61 per cent among those who were unaware of the conference.

Domestic impact In the UK, the conference was covered by BBC News and media outlets ranging from The Sun to The Guardian, with more than 100 media delegates attending the event. Today, the UK and Jordan will co-host Jordan: Growth and Opportunity - a major international conference in London to encourage investment in Jordan.



Find out more: https://t.co/uwGAJ162Ve#GrowJordan pic.twitter.com/orRLMvL5ti — DFID (@DFID_UK) February 28, 2019

Tim Singleton, DfID’s director of comms, said: "Our campaign around the Jordan conference shows how government can take an innovative yet low-cost approach to tackle a major global issue."

He added: "We used a creative strategy to reach new audiences for DFID – particularly international business and finance. We did that through strong partnerships, building an understanding of our audience, and reaching them through channels such as LinkedIn, with content we knew would interest them."

