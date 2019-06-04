Case study: Government campaign to promote Jordan reached 10 million and generated leads

Added 1 hour ago by Jonathan Owen

In a new 'beyond aid' approach to campaigns, the Department for International Development (DfID) embedded comms into policy to support a major international conference hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

News
Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at the Jordan: Growth and Opportunity conference in London in February 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at the Jordan: Growth and Opportunity conference in London in February 2019

The Jordan: Growth & Opportunity conference, which took place in London on 28 February, marked the culmination of DfID’s #GrowJordan campaign.


This had focused on showcasing Jordan, one of Britain’s key allies and trading partners in the Middle East, as a country to invest in, with the aim of using comms to help boost the Arab nation's economy and help it to cope with the impact of an influx of refugees from Syria.

The international financial community and business leaders were key audiences for the campaign.

As well as the messaging encouraging investment in Jordan, the campaign sought to raise awareness among Jordanians of the moves to support their country.

Social media success

In addition to work with media outlets such as The Economist, CNBC and FT.com, DfID created and promoted content via LinkedIn to highlight specific sectors and business successes.

It created a LinkedIn community of more than 1,000 followers with an interest in Jordan’s private sector and content reached 257,000 people – boosted by sponsored posts.

The tactic led to 93 business leads and resulted in an average engagement of 1.3 per cent – almost double LinkedIn’s expected average of 0.7 per cent. The average click-through rate was 1.04 per cent versus its expected average of 0.45 per cent.

In terms of wider social media, the campaign reached up to eight million Twitter users, with 6,000 tweets tagged with #GrowJordan.

Paid-for activity on Facebook targeting Arabic-speaking audiences reached 1.1 million people, with 473,058 views of tailored video content.

The campaign was covered by CNBC, Bloomberg, Al Arabiya, Sky Arabia, BBC Arabic, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The National, Arab News and the Financial Times, among other international media outlets.

Changing attitudes in Jordan

In Jordan itself, a traditional and social-media campaign targeted local influencers and the youth population. There was near-blanket coverage and #GrowJordan trended on Twitter in Jordan on the day of the conference.

There was a significant increase in awareness of the event, which rose from eight per cent to 34 per cent across the population, with the positive perception of the UK’s influence in the world rising seven percentage points.

Awareness of the conference also helped strengthen perception of a positive relationship between the UK and Jordan, with 78 per cent of those who were aware of the conference agreeing that the two countries have a "strong, beneficial relationship" compared to 61 per cent among those who were unaware of the conference.

Domestic impact

In the UK, the conference was covered by BBC News and media outlets ranging from The Sun to The Guardian, with more than 100 media delegates attending the event.

Tim Singleton, DfID’s director of comms, said: "Our campaign around the Jordan conference shows how government can take an innovative yet low-cost approach to tackle a major global issue."

He added: "We used a creative strategy to reach new audiences for DFID – particularly international business and finance. We did that through strong partnerships, building an understanding of our audience, and reaching them through channels such as LinkedIn, with content we knew would interest them."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector