Portland hires Worldpay's corporate affairs director

The Omnicom communications consultancy launched a new financial offering last year that is headed up by former Capital MSL chief executive and PRCA chairman Steffan Williams.

Hardy’s appointment as director grows the team of capital markets specialists to eight. The financial communications practice sits within the agency’s integrated corporate group, which has more than 80 consultants.

Hardy has worked for Worldpay since 2015, initially as head of external communications before being promoted to lead corporate affairs and crisis response across the UK and Europe. She was also the lead of Worldpay’s global CSR function and group financial communications.

Previously, Hardy worked alongside Williams at Finsbury and at M: Communications, where she was an investor relations specialist in the healthcare team.

She has previously been recognised in PRWeek’s sister title Management Today as a 35 Under 35 Leader and was shortlisted as a Woman of the Future in 2018.

Portland’s head of corporate Sam Ingleby said: "We’re thrilled Claire is joining us and think the combination of financial and corporate communication experience she has will be of great benefit to our clients."

Hardy added: "Portland has a strong track record of delivery and the financial communications practice has already achieved a number of significant client wins since launching in September 2018, including Ince Gordon Dadds, Robert Walters plc, QNB Capital and Sompo International. I look forward to joining the team at such an exciting phase of growth."