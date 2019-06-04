Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Is the PR industry as LGBTQ-friendly as some might assume? The answer might surprise you. PRWeek asked six PR pros to evaluate today’s comms industry and speak about their experience as a member of the LGBTQ community in PR. Check out the full story, including video interviews, here.

Where can you see a 16-foot robot Trump tweeting on a gold toilet and a 20-foot baby Trump blimp? In London Tuesday morning, as people gather to protest President Donald Trump. Up to 250,000 people are expected to march from Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square to protest against policies they say have attacked human rights, from immigration to equality. Trump is meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday to talk about Brexit, Huawei, Iran and climate change.

Tech giants could face antitrust investigation. The House Judiciary Committee is launching what it said would be a "top-to-bottom" antitrust investigation in the tech industry, with Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook as potential targets. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are taking their first steps toward a potential probe of their own into Google, according to CNN Business.

Why is Nike being sued over a logo? Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has filed a lawsuit against Nike claiming he designed the "Klaw" logo that appeared on his Nike apparel, but the company copyrighted it without his consent. Leonard signed an endorsement deal with New Balance in November 2018 after leaving Nike.

A Hollywood producer has launched a campaign to fight anti-abortion laws. Peter Chernin wants to raise $15 million to fund the ACLU’s legal efforts to battle the national anti-abortion movement with a deadline of July 1. He sent an email to high-ranking executives and the major studios and streamers, along with Ari Emanuel, Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes and tech titans Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook, asking for their help. Meanwhile, a growing number of Hollywood studios are threatening to boycott filming in Georgia should the Heartbeat Law take effect in 2020.