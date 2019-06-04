Edelman names Kehoe as new APAC lead after Lin resigns

Kehoe – who leads head of global practices, sectors and IP at Edelman – steps up to the role having previously worked with Visa and PepsiCo, as well as agency stints at Weber Shandwick and APCO.

An Edelman spokesperson told PRWeek: "We can confirm that Jesse Lin has decided to leave the firm for family reasons. We are sad to see him leave us and thank him for his many contributions.

"Stephen Kehoe, currently head of practices, sectors and IP, will be named president and CEO of APAC. We are currently conducting a search for Stephen’s replacement.

Lin steps down after only 18 months in the role, reportedly citing family reasons for stepping down.

He joined Edelman from McCann Worldgroup at the start of 2018, where he was vice chair of APAC and CEO of Greater China.

Last week, Edelman’s head of global client strategy Michelle Hutton was appointed head of its Australia operations, a move that will see her also become chief growth officer across APAC in July.

