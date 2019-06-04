Instinctif names youngest managing partner amid promotions

Nick Woods, who leads the financial services team, has become the company’s youngest ever managing partner, while Melanie Toyne-Sewell has been promoted within the firm’s life sciences team.

Toyne-Sewell has been with the firm for nine years and leads on capital markets communications within the Life Sciences team.

She is described as a ‘seasoned financial PR’, as well as a qualified accountant, with a strong reputation within the European healthcare and life sciences industry. Toyne-Sewell will co-lead the life sciences team with Sue Charles.

Woods has been head of the firm’s financial services offer for the last three years and is commended for driving the performance of the team while bringing together the corporate and capital markets disciplines in a sector-led approach.

Rishi Bhattacharya, managing partner and co-head of corporate and capital markets, said: "This is a testament to the contribution of both Mel and Nick in terms of driving our business forward. It also reflects our strong commitment to nurturing talent and promoting that talent from within."

There is a total of 24 promotions across the firm’s 100-strong corporate and capital markets team.