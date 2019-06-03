National Geographic Society hires Kalee Kreider as comms head

WASHINGTON: The National Geographic Society has hired Kalee Kreider as chief of content, communications and public affairs.

Kreider will head the global nonprofit’s external communications and outreach strategies, including corporate comms, media relations, marketing, museums and experiences, social and digital media, creative and storytelling. Additionally, she will manage the organization’s public policy in the newly created role that is part of the society’s senior leadership team.

The goal of Kreider’s team is to amplify the society’s mission to explore and protect the planet, as well as its impact to global audiences to achieve the organization’s vision.

For the past seven years, Kreider has managed her own public affairs firm, Kreider Strategies. In 2014, she began serving as a consultant to the National Geographic Society with a focus on its science and exploration impact initiatives. Kreider was also a senior adviser to the United Nations Foundation and Vulcan, the technology company founded by Paul Allen.

Previously, Kreider served as environmental adviser, communications director and spokesperson for former Vice President Al Gore, assisting with the slideshow that became the basis for An Inconvenient Truth.

Earlier in her career, she served as an SVP at Fenton Communications, specializing in global warming and the environment.