On May 1, in partnership with Group SJR, PRWeek came to Hollywood for an event that spotlighted an innovative technology and industry-leading content-creation tactics.
A room full of marcomms leaders gathered to watch five brand films. The star of the show was a state-of-the-art wearable created by Dr. Paul Zak, founder and CEO of Immersion Neuroscience, with whom Group SJR is collaborating to explore the emerging field of neuroscience and its powerful link to storytelling.
In this eBook, you can watch the brand films from our experiment. Compare your reactions to those of our audience. Learn from the experts and benefit from the full impact of their insights.
Second by second, the sensor measured each attendee’s reaction to the content. This offered a clear roadmap to what was resonating with the audience, what wasn’t, and what could drive sales.
Featuring Zak; Group SJR CEO Alexander Jutkowitz; and Dena Cook, EVP and global head of comms and PR at Mattel, this was a master class in creating content that consumers will remember - content that will drive people to purchase.
So many questions were answered and topics covered on May 1. Among them:
- Which tactics in brand films always resonate with viewers?
- Hearts and minds. Which one is truly the most important to reach?
- How to identify the perfect moment to mention your brand.
- Stay ahead of the curve: Learn what is replacing impressions and likes as the gold standard of comms impact.
- Simple tips to help CEOs communicate better.
- All content needs to be authentic to the brand. What are some keys to achieving that?
This easy-to-digest eBook is a must-have for content-creation tips that you can implement right away.
Click here to access the eBook.