Targus picks London-based agency for pan-European brief

The account will be led and managed by a Lewis Hub team based in London.

The Europe-wide campaign aims to introduce digital natives to the "contemporary style, broad functionality and high performance" of Targus products.

The company is best known for its laptop bags (pictured) and cases, backpacks, privacy screens and universal docking stations.

Lewis will be charged with developing creative campaigns that support Targus’ ‘Everyday, Inspired’ mantra, targeting business and consumer audiences.

Along with an ongoing programme of news, product reviews and proactive media and influencer relations, the team will also run a thought leadership programme that aims to raise Targus’ profile.

In addition, Lewis will be using its Lewis Analytics dashboard to track and evaluate results.

Targus marketing director Dave Brown said: "We chose Lewis for its proven ‘Hub and Spoke’ model and experience with both big consumer tech brands and enterprise technology solutions. "This uniquely places the team to address the current generation of digital professionals and consumers looking for modern, stylish and functional tech accessories. As the approachable experts, we can absolutely meet their needs."

Lewis VP of international Sally O’Neill added: "Our ability to develop strategy, plans and generate ideas and content centrally, and collaborate efficiently with our teams in Europe, provides plenty of scope for building Targus’ profile at a regional and local level. We’re excited to help Targus communicate its offering to potential customers and partners across Europe."