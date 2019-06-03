Ex-Pagefield partner joins new look F1 comms team

Liam Parker is the new head of corporate and consumer communications and Luca Colajanni heads the Formula One press office.

In January, F1's director of communications Norman Howell stepped down after two years in the role. Howell had previously reported to the director of marketing and communications Ellie Norman.

A restructure of the comms team has seen comms leadership responsibilities splt across two new senior roles. Both will report to Norman.

Parker, who was a partner and head of sport at Pagefield, has been appointed as head of corporate and consumer communications.

Previously, he had headed up Boris Johnson’s political communications during his time as foreign secretary, has been the official spokesman for the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, and had comms roles at No10 Downing Street, the Financial Services Authority and at HM Treasury during the financial crisis.

Luca Colajanni, a comms veteran in the motorsports industry, has been promoted from senior communications officer to Formula One's head of motorsport press office.

Colajanni spent more that 20 years at Ferrari before roles at the Marussia F1 Team, Formula E and the sport’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

The shakeup marks a "new proactive approach" by Liberty Media since their F1 takeover in 2017. They hope the new structure will help the sport reach a wider fanbase.