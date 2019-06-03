How can you measure the impact of brand content? On May 1 in Los Angeles, Group SJR and PRWeek tackled that question by launching an experiment in which marcomms leaders, each fitted with a sensor, watched five brand films. The sensor measured their neurological responses to what they were seeing on screen – second by second.
The analysis of the data, conducted by a team of on-site neuroscientists led by Dr. Paul Zak, founder and CEO of Immersion Neuroscience, the company that developed the sensor, was immediately shared with the audience. This was followed by a panel discussion featuring Group SJR CEO Alexander Jutkowitz; Dena Cook, EVP, head of global comms and PR at Mattel; and Zak.
The experiment yielded valuable insights that you can apply right now to the content you're creating, to directly impact purchase activity.
Check out the video below to get a taste of what happened. For an in-depth recap of the day’s events, takeaways, tips and a deeper dive into how "immersion" can help your branded content succeed, check out this eBook.