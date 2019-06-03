Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Well, this is awkward. Just before his three-day state visit to the U.K. kicked off, President Donald Trump was hurling insults at London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter Monday morning, making fun of his height, criticizing his record as mayor and calling him a "stone cold loser." Khan has publicly objected to the plan to fete Trump with a ceremonial state visit. Trump, traveling with the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, is visiting Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth. His visit will also include a news conference with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May and an observance of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

AT&T is also in trouble with Trump this morning. In a tweet Monday morning, he called for a boycott of AT&T, explaining that if people stopped using or subscribing to AT&T, CNN would be forced to make "big changes." Trump complained that he was forced to watch CNN, which is owned by AT&T, as "the primary source of news available from the U.S." while visiting the U.K. He attacked CNN for its "bad, fake news" and said it is "dying in the ratings."

Goodbye, iTunes. Facebook and Instagram accounts associated with iTunes were scrubbed over the weekend and content was migrated over to pages for the tech giant's Apple TV service. Apple is expected to announce the breakup of its iTunes app into an array of smaller music, podcasts and TV apps at its big Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off today. Updates to the Apple Watch, health app improvements and a new design for the Mac Pro may also be revealed.

Sephora is taking a leaf out of Starbucks’ book. The chain is temporarily closing its U.S. stores on June 5 for diversity training, after singer SZA said she was racially profiled at one of the beauty retailer’s locations. The workshops are part of the beauty retailer’s new campaign, We Belong to Something Beautiful.

More problems for Boeing. More than 300 of its 737 commercial jets, including some of the grounded Max versions of the jets, may have faulty parts on their wings, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Boeing is contacting airlines that own the 737's in question, and the FAA has issued an air worthiness order directing airlines to immediately inspect the aircraft. This new issue comes as Boeing and the FAA are under increased scrutiny because of the Max problems. (NPR)