PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 for 2019

Thirty PR professionals all aged under 30, from a variety of agency and in-house roles and across different specialisms, have been selected to be part of the prestigious group after a nomination process and scrutiny from our expert judging panel.
The group took part in a photoshoot and drinks reception at the London office of Hanover last week, and individual profiles will appear in the July edition of PRWeek UK.
The full PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2019, listed alphabetically, is:
- Tobi Ruth Adebekun, communications associate, international, Snap
-
Tess Atkinson, head of communications, EMEA & APAC, Buzzfeed
- Jasmine Basi, media strategist, The Romans
- Andre Bogues, account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Julie Brander, senior manager, influence, Weber Shandwick Scotland
- Bea Cadwallader, senior account executive, 90Ten
- Mark Cheevers, senior PR manager, KFC UK & Ireland
- Victoria Daughtrey, analytics account director, Weber Shandwick
- Tal Donahue, account director, Infinite Global
- Hayley Fewster, account director, Lansons
- Adam Forshaw, senior account manager, Cirkle
- Isabella Gornall, managing director, Seahorse Environmental Communications
- Amity Harrold, account director, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Kirsty Ireland, public and regulatory affairs manager, Skyscanner
- Nina Jaksic, vice president of EMEA communications, BNY Mellon Investment Management
- Anna Jobling, associate director, Interel
- Nadine Kawash, account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Anna McCrory, director, XYZ Communications
- Ella McIntosh, head of trade, Hanover
- Donjeta Miftari, head of communications, Institute of Directors
- Rachel Proctor, client manager, Milk & Honey PR
- Saamia Razvi, senior manager, consumer and digital communications, Hilton
- Emma Reynolds, digital health innovation lead, BCW
- Laura Rudolph, associate director, Kazoo Communications
- Sofie Skouras, deputy head of technology, Aspectus
- Elvina Soogun, deputy head of fintech, CCgroup
- Euan Steedman, press officer, CNN
- Izabela Szewczul, account director, Ketchum
- Daria Tabachinskiy, account director, The Agency Partnership
- Sara Williams, account director, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Thanks to the 30 Under 30 judging panel: Asad Dhunna, founder, The Unmistakables and communications director, Pride in London (and a former PRWeek 30 Under 30); Peter Impey, MD, 90Ten; Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA; Aurelie Kane, communications and corporate affairs director, Pernod Ricard UK; Ruth Warder, general manager, Edelman.
Click for more information on last year's 30 Under 30 cohort. Keep a look out on PRWeek over the coming weeks for profiles and insights into the 30.