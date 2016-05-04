PRWeek UK unveils 30 Under 30 for 2019

Thirty PR professionals all aged under 30, from a variety of agency and in-house roles and across different specialisms, have been selected to be part of the prestigious group after a nomination process and scrutiny from our expert judging panel.

The group took part in a photoshoot and drinks reception at the London office of Hanover last week, and individual profiles will appear in the July edition of PRWeek UK.

The full PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2019, listed alphabetically, is:

Tobi Ruth Adebekun, communications associate, international, Snap

Tess Atkinson, head of communications, EMEA & APAC, Buzzfeed

Jasmine Basi, media strategist, The Romans

Andre Bogues, account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Julie Brander, senior manager, influence, Weber Shandwick Scotland

Bea Cadwallader, senior account executive, 90Ten

Mark Cheevers, senior PR manager, KFC UK & Ireland

Victoria Daughtrey, analytics account d irector, Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick Tal Donahue, account director, Infinite Global

Hayley Fewster, account director, Lansons

Adam Forshaw, senior account manager, Cirkle

Isabella Gornall, managing director, Seahorse Environmental Communications

Amity Harrold, account director, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Kirsty Ireland, public and regulatory affairs manager, Skyscanner

Nina Jaksic, vice president of EMEA communications, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Anna Jobling, associate director, Interel

Nadine Kawash, account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Anna McCrory, director, XYZ Communications

Ella McIntosh, head of trade, Hanover

Donjeta Miftari, head of communications, Institute of Directors

Rachel Proctor, client manager, Milk & Honey PR

Saamia Razvi, senior manager, consumer and digital communications, Hilton

Emma Reynolds, digital health innovation lead, BCW

Laura Rudolph, associate director, Kazoo Communications

Sofie Skouras, deputy head of technology, Aspectus

Elvina Soogun, deputy head of fintech, CCgroup

Euan Steedman, press officer, CNN

Izabela Szewczul, account director, Ketchum

Daria Tabachinskiy, account director, The Agency Partnership

Sara Williams, account director, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Thanks to the 30 Under 30 judging panel: Asad Dhunna, founder, The Unmistakables and communications director, Pride in London (and a former PRWeek 30 Under 30); Peter Impey, MD, 90Ten; Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA; Aurelie Kane, communications and corporate affairs director, Pernod Ricard UK; Ruth Warder, general manager, Edelman.

Click for more information on last year's 30 Under 30 cohort. Keep a look out on PRWeek over the coming weeks for profiles and insights into the 30.