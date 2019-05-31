Exclusive: Google appoints UK and Ireland comms director

Jamie officially joined Google UK and Ireland in March, and reports into EMEA comms and public affairs head Tim Chatwin.

She has spent most of her career (15 years) at Blue Rubicon (now Teneo), an agency she joined as one of the first 20 staff in 2004, working her way up to managing director in 2016 until leaving in 2019.

At Teneo, Jamie co-founded the strategic consultancy function and has worked on blue-chip clients Virgin Atlantic, Samsung and Tesco.

Her work has involved advising companies on the right strategies to build trust, growth and reputation.

One of Jamie's challenges will be helping Google navigate the threat of potential regulation, as politicians sharpen their focus on the operations of digital media platforms.

Google’s head of EMEA comms and public Chatwin – a former adviser to David Cameron – last year suceeded Peter Barron after nearly a decade with the tech behemoth.