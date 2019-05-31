The PR Week 5.31.2019: Mark Viden, Dignity Health

Mark Viden, who has been involved in brand management at the Bay Area's Dignity Health for more than 18 years, shares the wisdom he's gained during that time on this episode of The PR Week.

Viden talks to PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch about the meaning behind the concept of Hello Humankindness, why brand purpose is crucial in the modern business landscape and how Dignity is simplifying the often complicated world of healthcare for patients.

The trio also discuss the end of the 38-year-old relationship between the National Rifle Association and Ackerman McQueen, Procter & Gamble's "wall of failures" and a Spotify feature that turns songs into recipes.