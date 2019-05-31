Uber goes under water at Great Barrier Reef

Publicis Worldwide, in collaboration with Herd MSL, worked on the campaign, with MSL UK media handling the UK media FAM trip programme and sell in to UK media.

The ride-share submarine service, scUber, can be booked directly through the app. Customers in Gladstone, Cairns, Palm Cove and Port Douglas are being given the opportunity to request a scUber experience in their city.

Running from 27 May to 18 June, riders will be provided with an unfiltered view of an underwater world. Each scUber experience costs $3,000 for two people, with Uber donating the proceeds to Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.

Uber also ran a competition around the experience.

Susan Anderson, regional general manager at Uber Australia and New Zealand, said: "At Uber, we believe good things happen when people move – whether that's by getting people from A to B in their city or by making dreams come true, experiencing the world's greatest natural wonder, the Great Barrier Reef.



"We're looking forward to seeing how visitors to the Great Barrier Reef embrace this new form of movement and become advocates of the reef for years to come."

Jason Carnew, from Herd MSL, said: "ScUber was designed with earned at the very heart, and demonstrates how truly integrated campaigns can help solve some of the biggest problems facing our clients."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign