Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Twitter has brought Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) together. The two politicians, who usually bicker on Twitter, came to an agreement via tweets Thursday to work on a bill banning former members of Congress from lobbying for life. (Politico)

42West has decided against working with Botswana on elephant hunting. On May 22, PRWeek reported that 42West had taken the account. But on Thursday, the website showbiz411 published a statement from the firm saying it had ended the relationship.

Trump tweeted about tariffs Thursday night and trashed the market. The President tweeted about imposing a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports and on Friday morning, CNBC reported, "Stock index futures tanked" as a result.

Facebook is facing more legal fallout over privacy issues. On Friday, Ireland’s Supreme Court dismissed a Facebook attempt to stop a significant privacy case (Reuters) and on Thursday a Delaware judge ordered the company to hand over data privacy and user data records. (NBC) At its annual meeting Thursday, the company’s behavior drew the graphic ire of protesters, who brought a large inflatable angry emoji to their demonstration. (Reuters)

The PR and media efforts for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and this year’s Pride March have begun. The events include a ceremony and concert at Barclays Center on June 26, and the march itself is expected to draw more than 5 million people.