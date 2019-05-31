Three moves consumer comms to new agency, hires head of PR from eBay

W Communications previously handled consumer PR for the mobile network. Headland manages Three's corporate and financial PR requirements.

Wilkinson-Rea joins from eBay, where she was head of consumer PR in the UK and Ireland, where she defined and executed the online marketplace’s consumer PR strategy.

This involved shifting brand perception through creative storytelling and 'award-winning brand campaigns', in an effort to position eBay as 'the first place to shop'.

At Three, she will manage a team of eight in-house PR and social media specialists – including consumer PR leads Verity Henderson and Ali Lubbock – reporting into director of brand and communications Kat Ward-Smith.

The move follows the opening of a brand-new content hub called ‘Studio Three’, which aims to produce and deliver 'faster, engaging social-led content supporting the company’s mission to become the UK’s best-loved brand'.

Three also recently appointed PrettyGreen to provide consumer PR consultancy and campaign support.

Wilkinson-Rea said she had always "admired Three’s passion and confidence as a brand, which is one of the many reasons I joined".

"It is abundantly clear that there is a richness of talent within the team, and with the opening of Studio Three we have the right the tools now to create stories and campaigns to make Three one of the nation’s best-loved brands," she added.

Ward-Smith said the mobile network was "delighted to welcome Laura to our team".

"She brings a wealth of experience and a track record for delivering stand-out creative campaigns with tangible results for big brands," the marketing boss said. "We have huge ambitions and PR and social are vital to help us achieve this."

On moving consumer PR to PrettyGreen, Ward-Smith added: "Even in a short amount of time, PrettyGreen has hit the ground running and demonstrated their genuine love for our brand. With an important year ahead of us, we are confident that they will help take our brand to the next level."

PrettyGreen MD Sarah Henderson said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the team at Three. The work they deliver is ambitious, smart and brave, plus their approach is truly collaborative - the perfect partner for PrettyGreen. The next year is going to be huge for them and we can’t wait to be a part of it."