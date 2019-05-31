VoucherCodes appoints UK PR agency with 'top-notch creative ideas'

The brief includes ongoing media outreach and content creation, as well as wider creative projects at key times in the calendar, including Christmas.

VoucherCodes.co.uk has collaborated with Ready10 on a tongue-in-cheek promotion, listing the agency as a vendor on its website.

Visitors to the Ready10 listing will be entitled to redeem a ‘Free PR Idea’ – in an offer that runs out on 7 June.

"We were really impressed with Ready10 throughout the pitch process. The team’s e-commerce experience, coupled with top-notch creative ideas, really caught our attention," VoucherCodes.co.uk senior communications manager Jess Read said.

"The decision was a bit of a no-brainer for us and we’re really looking forward to working with the team."

Ready10 director Aimée Jacobs added: "We’re over the moon to be working with VoucherCodes.co.uk. Great content is our bread and butter, so to be responsible for creating noise and driving traffic to one of the UK’s leading savings sites, all while being granted creative license to think, big is fantastic."

The business, which is owned by American multinational RetailMeNot, joins a growing client portfolio including MoneySuperMarket and Paddy Power, which Ready10 said employed the agency’s services to develop "creative-led PR strategies with content at the heart".

Other examples include a recent brief Ready10 won with Racing Post for the Grand National and work on the Ideal Home Show.