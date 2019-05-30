Media marking Stonewall 50th anniversary with documentary-style coverage

Next month marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, and the events celebrating this year’s Pride March have been grabbing significant media interest in the weeks before Pride Month begins.

This year’s events include a ceremony and concert at Barclays Center on June 26, though smaller events started as early as this month. The march itself, which organizers expect to draw more than 5 million people, is being held on June 30. Target Cue managing partner Cathy Renna predicted it will be the "largest Pride event in history, and it’s happening right here in New York City."

Renna said cable and network news outlets have been taking a documentary approach to coverage, noting in April that "major news outlets will basically be following us around the next few months to get a behind-the-scenes look at what is happening."

Members of the media are specifically focused on the Stonewall 50 commemoration, which is set for June 28 on the site of the uprising. The event will commemorate the 50th anniversary of a series of riots that occurred in 1969 after police raided the Stonewall Inn, a Greenwich Village bar popular with the gay community.

"Every reporter wants to talk to someone who was at Stonewall," Renna said. "But sadly not many of them are around anymore because it was 50 years ago, after all."

Renna began working for NYC Pride, the group organizing the events, and handling the media for Pride in December. She has a long history handling comms for LGBTQ issues and events. A principal at Target Cue, a firm that specializes in LGBTQ issues, Renna also spent 14 years as news media director for GLAAD.

"We decided we definitely needed her on board to work with us throughout this season," said James Fallarino, media director for NYC Pride. "[Renna] is the best when it comes to the LGBTQ movement and the media. I have always looked at her as a mentor."

Renna said this year’s march is easily the biggest event she’s worked on in her career, noting the sense of collaboration among those involved.

"We all know this is a historic event, a once-in-a-lifetime kind of pride event, and so everyone has really come together," she said. "Even the media has been much more advanced in terms of its planning and thoughtfulness."