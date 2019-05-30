IHOP's latest 'rebrand': What will the P stand for?

IHOP is "rebranding" again. The pancake chain tweeted a video of the B in IHOb turning into a P with the text, "What could the P be? Find out June 3. #IHOP."
Other brands have been taking a stab at what the P will stand for.
It better not be pizza— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 29, 2019
It’s not delivery, it’s IHOP— Bud Light (@budlight) May 29, 2019
That’s only half correct, @budlight It is IHOP, but it’s also delivery. https://t.co/64gLn1Yr22 pic.twitter.com/yhKyoOjnNP— IHOP (@IHOP) May 29, 2019
PEANUTS!— Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) May 28, 2019
