IHOP's latest 'rebrand': What will the P stand for?

IHOP is "rebranding" again. The pancake chain tweeted a video of the B in IHOb turning into a P with the text, "What could the P be? Find out June 3. #IHOP."

Other brands have been taking a stab at what the P will stand for.

It better not be pizza https://t.co/EyteqS12hk — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 29, 2019

It’s not delivery, it’s IHOP — Bud Light (@budlight) May 29, 2019

What do you think? Take our poll!