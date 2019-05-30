High street giants Superdrug and The Perfume Shop launch review

Z PR manages Superdrug’s corporate and consumer PR for its beauty portfolio, as well as holding a brief with The Perfume Shop.

Specialist health, wellbeing and pharmacy comms is handled by Well Hello, which was formed in 2016 by former directors of WE and Cow PR (Nick Wood and Lisa Taylor, respectively). Superdrug is one of the agency’s largest and longest-running clients.

Both businesses are owned by AS Watson Group, a global health and beauty retail giant that is headquartered in Hong Kong.

All incumbent agencies and others being considered for the business have already been invited to pitch.

Superdrug told PRWeek: "We can confirm that AS Watson businesses Superdrug and The Perfume Shop are running their scheduled bi-annual PR agency tender process.

"All agencies invited to be involved have been informed of the process and no further agencies will be added to the list. All incumbent agencies have been invited to re-tender for the business."

Earlier this year, Superdrug appointed Grey as its new creative agency, replacing ad agency Brave, while retaining GroupM media agency Mindshare.