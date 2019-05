DAZN's Chris Legentil joins the podcast to offer a glimpse into what it's like in the days leading up to a big boxing match.

Legentil talks to PRWeek's Steve Barrett about the upcoming bout between heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and challenger Andy Ruiz Jr. this Saturday at Madison Square Garden, the serendipitous way he got into sports communications, how DAZN is servicing boxing fans in the U.S. and what it's like working for former ESPN president John Skipper.