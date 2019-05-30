Top of the Month: Brexit Party effortlessly fills the political void

This masterstroke in political communications and results had several factors behind it.

The first was the party’s manifesto, or lack of one. By refusing to nail its colours to the mast on any policy issue but one, the party successfully dodged any uncomfortable questions from the media or the electorate on what it would seek to do, if elected.

Whether this was a piece of comms genius or naked opportunism is for others to decide.

Another factor was the party’s decision to field candidates who, like Farage, have cut-through with the electorate it was targeting, including the resurrected ghost of the Christian right, Anne Widdecombe, and Annunziata Rees-Mogg, sister of Victorian-era Conservative strongman, Jacob.

But the party’s main weapon in the battle for ideas was the startling clarity of its message to the electorate.

Nobody placing their ‘X’ in the relevant box of the ballot paper could be in any doubt what they were voting for.