Coke celebrates 'positive energy' for you'll never guess which product

Coca-Cola has launched an integrated campaign for its eponymous energy drink with a dancing flash mob in Piccadilly Circus and a takeover of The O2.

The activity, created by experiential agency MKTG, took place over the weekend. It will be followed by a TV ad, created by Ogilvy, featuring dancers emerging from red waves rippling out from a can of Coca-Cola Energy, accompanied by dance track Circle Up by Party Favor. The media agency is MediaCom.

PRWeek understands Ogilvy conceived the "overall creative idea", including the film, OOH and experiential, and worked with other agency partners to execute them.

The campaign also includes a partnership with Spotify, involving an "energy-boosted" playlist and a sampling campaign across UK festivals.

Walter Susini, Coca-Cola western Europe marketing director, said: "The campaign celebrates what is at the heart of Coca-Cola – positivity and sharing special moments. The creative brings to life that feeling you get when you share that energy with those around you.

"Coca-Cola Energy is the latest example of how we’re continuing to innovate across the Coca-Cola trademark by bringing together the taste of Coca-Cola, which people know and love, with some of the characteristics of a traditional energy drink."

The product – the first energy drink under the Coke name – was launched in April in versions with and without sugar. It contains caffeine and guarana extracts but no taurine, a stimulant found in other energy drinks.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign