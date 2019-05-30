Huntsworth Health's London-based CCO takes on group strategy role

Huntsworth said that her promotion aligned with the group’s growth strategy, which is centred on scaling up its global healthcare comms operation.

She will continue to be based in London and work directly with leadership teams across Huntsworth Health and Huntsworth Communications – which includes comms agencies Grayling, Citigate Dewe Rogerson and Red – to introduce new product offerings, access new markets and geographies, and build key relationships with clients and procurement worldwide.

Huntsworth has invested in its healthcare business with the recent acquisitions of research firms CC and Kyne. Last financial year, The group’s Medical and Immersive divisions had double-digit growth, while its communications arm globally had mixed results, although a recent trading update said the comms division was performing ahead of management expectations this year, particularly in the UK.

Huntsworth CEO Paul Taaffe said: "Over the last couple of years, Huntsworth has placed more and more emphasis on serving its healthcare clients. This new role is a further key step to rapidly adapt to meeting the changing needs of our clients as they look to benefit from the current exciting developments happening in medicine.

"Annabelle is a healthcare expert, having worked across all disciplines, geographies and markets, and I am confident that her skills will play an important role in enabling Huntsworth to achieve our growth targets."

Sandeman has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and has held leading roles at Huntsworth Health across all agency disciplines. Prior to joining, she held an in-house role at US biopharma company AbbVie.

During her time at Huntsworth Health, Sandeman has led its medical and PR teams and worked within its creative agencies.

Reflecting on her promotion, she said: "The fast-moving and increasingly specialised environment for prescription medicines has led to an increasing client demand for new and complementary services to support their near-and longer-term growth ambitions.

"Huntsworth has a strong track record of growth and innovation, and with the strength and flexibility of our key healthcare agencies Medistrava, Evoke and TCEG, we are well positioned to evolve even more quickly."