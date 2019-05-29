Pantone taps Huge for global 'earned-first' campaigns

Pantone has hired Huge as its global communications AOR, focusing on developing and executing "earned-first" creative campaigns.

The Interpublic Group agency will work with Pantone across the U.S., EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Adrián Fernández, VP and GM of Pantone in a statement that "the Huge team impressed us with their modern approach to communications and their ability to field an interdisciplinary team of strategists and creatives who know how to reach our key audiences in exciting ways that matter."

Previously, Pantone worked with MDC’s Kwittken, now known as KWT, on global comms. In 2017, Huge hired former Kwittken executive Jason Schlossberg to build out its PR department as MD of strategic communications. Schlossberg spent 11 years at the MDC-owned agency before joining Huge.

Huge’s strategic comms team will use its team of editorial, design, UX and tech experts to amplify Pantone’s storytelling capabilities in the design world.

"There are very few brands that elicit more excitement here at Huge than Pantone, which has single-handedly changed the way that designers and brands work, collaborate and think about color," said Schlossberg, in a statement. "Together, we will create the kind of transformative thought leadership that will not only further solidify Pantone as the global authority on color, but, more importantly, engage the next generation of emerging creatives and designers."

Last week, Michael Koziol stepped down from his role as Huge's global CEO to focus on private equity ventures. He was succeeded by Pete Stein, who joined the shop from Fullscreen Media.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign