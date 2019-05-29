Women don't need an apology from 'Mr Banker', they need one from NatWest

NatWest, surely we have suffered enough.

Of course, companies in 2019 need to have a social conscience. Today’s consumer wants to know that when they part with their money, business understands its social responsibility and acts as a positive force in society.

But, as comms professionals we know that this responsibility isn’t something that can be taken lightly.

A good CSR campaign needs time, attention and a genuine understanding of the issues.

What NatWest has created with their ‘Mr Banker’ campaign is an almost textbook example of how not to do CSR.

Firstly, if you’re going to do a campaign looking at how banks can better support women, perhaps choose an issue that actually affects them.

Case in point: Women are routinely discriminated against when trying to secure a business loan, significantly impacting the number of female entrepreneurs and female-led small businesses.

That’s a genuine issue brought about by a historic lack of respect for women in financial spaces.

What certainly isn’t an issue is women becoming so flustered by the financial language used by men in banks that they feel unable to talk about money.

That’s patronising. And no amount of cash-in-flower-bouquet imagery or shameless co-opting of suffragette colours is going to make it less so.