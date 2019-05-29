Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Huawei is running an aggressive media relations strategy alongside its legal maneuvering. As it continued its court case against the U.S. government this week, the embattled Chinese tech giant also placed an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Monday and held a press conference in its home city of Shenzhen two days later. The company has also warned that government actions limiting its access to U.S. companies would harm American suppliers and hurt billions of consumers.

The latest on Boeing. The aerospace company has told a major partner, Indian carrier SpiceJet, that the 737 Max could be back in the air by July, ahead of schedule. SpiceJet is expected to buy as many as 25 737 Max models this year, according to Bloomberg.

Fast Company’s list of corporations that treat their employees best is dominated by a mix of technology and healthcare brands. At the top of the list is Microsoft, followed by Cigna, Intel, Humana and Medtronic in the top five. Microsoft scored points for good worker treatment, progress on equal pay across genders and environmental measures.

Friday will mark one year since the Pentagon held an on-camera press conference with a spokesperson, not counting briefing room appearances by celebrities Gene Simmons and Gerard Butler, according to Politico. That could change if Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanhan’s appointment is made permanent and he takes on a more activist media relations strategy.

Instagram appears to be tinkering with an ecommerce option for brands in Stories. Eagle-eyed users spotted a new "order" sticker in Stories with a green dollar sign, suggesting it will incorporate payments, according to Mashable. However, the company said it is not testing an ecommerce feature.