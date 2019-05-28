704Games names MWWPR as AOR

CHARLOTTE, NC: Video game publisher 704Games has named MWWPR as its AOR, formalizing its relationship with the firm after working with it since November.

The company did not have an AOR before it hired MWW, according to 704Games president Colin Smith.

"We were searching for external support that possessed strong esports and NASCAR experience, and found that unique mix immediately with MWWPR," he said. "Senior executives from 704Games and MWW have crossed paths in the gaming and NASCAR spaces for years, and both parties were eager to work together again."

704Games’ contract with MWW is set to run through the end of this year, said Smith, who did not disclose the contract’s dollar value.

MWW will generate awareness for 704Games’ eNASCAR Heat Pro League, which Smith said is the first NASCAR esports league. The firm will build anticipation for the league’s season opener, get it included in esports conversations and deliver earned media coverage across the NASCAR, sports, business and gaming categories. MWW will also support the fall launch of 704Games’ Xbox and PlayStation console game, NASCAR Heat 4.

Ryan Mucatel, EVP and co-head of MWW’s Sports and Entertainment practice, will lead MWW’s four-person team on the account.

704Games was founded in 2015 to reboot NASCAR’s video game efforts. It is the organization’s exclusive console games and esports partner.