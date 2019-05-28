Comms director Bjorn Trowery exits Heineken USA

WHITE PLAINS, NY: Bjorn Trowery, director of communications for Heineken U.S.A., exited the company this month.

"I made the personal and tough decision to step away, finally take a life pause and explore what my next adventure is," he said. "It's an understatement, but I had such an absolutely wonderful tenure at Heineken. I believe myself and the team and agencies did some amazing work, and I'll always be thankful of my time there and what we built."

Trowery had worked at Heineken since February 2015. Previously, he held a corporate communications role at Toys R Us and worked at Edelman, according to his LinkedIn account.

His departure followed that of Tara Rush, Heineken’s U.S.A.’s former chief corporate affairs officer and a member of the company’s executive management team. She took on the role of Audi of America’s SVP and chief communications officer last month.

Josephine Bertrams, previously global corporate and sustainability communications manager, filled Rush’s former role at Heineken U.S.A.

Heineken, the second-largest brewer in the world, said in February that it expects 2019 revenue will be above the industry average based on higher sales and purchases of more expensive beer.