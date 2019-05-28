McCann London names new CEO

Sheryl Marjoram joined McCann in 2017 as managing director.

Marjoram: worked at McCann during 2000-2003
Sheryl Marjoram, managing director of McCann London, has been named the agency’s next chief executive.

Marjoram, who was business director at McCann Erickson during 2000-2003, rejoined the shop in 2017. She will succeed Alex Lubar, who is set to become president of McCann Worldgroup Asia-Pacific later this year.

Before taking the role of managing director at McCann, Marjoram was managing partner at Saatchi & Saatchi London, where she led the Asda account. She has also worked at Mother, Crispin Porter Bogusky Europe, Ogilvy & Mather, Euro RSCG (which was rebranded to Havas Worldwide in 2012) and Leith London.

Since 2017, McCann has racked up new-business wins including Chivas Regal, RB, Wimbledon, Just Eat, Godiva and Subway Europe, although the agency split with Subway UK after 10 years.

Marjoram will work alongside a management team comprising chief creative officers Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson, and chief strategy officer Theo Izzard-Brown.

Mark Lund, chief executive of McCann Worldgroup UK, said: "Since her arrival, Sheryl has been critical to driving growth. She will be a terrific CEO. She is a great ambassador for our industry and for creative and strategic brilliance and endeavour."

