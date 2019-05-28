Edelman's Michelle Hutton to leave London for APAC leadership roles

She will take over from Steve Spurr at the end of July. Spurr is taking a sabbatical after more than two decades of service at the agency.

Hutton previously served as Edelman Australia CEO from 2010 to 2014. She has spent the past four-and-a-half years in a number of international roles at Edelman, including chair of its brand business, chief operations officer for Europe and her current role as MD of global client strategy.

Before she returns to Sydney, Hutton will serve as president of the PR jury at this year’s Cannes Lions.

"I’m thrilled to be returning to Sydney. Our Australian business has a strong team delivering smart, impactful work for enviable client partners, and I’m very excited and privileged to lead the next evolution of our business in this important market," Hutton said.

"I’m also delighted to have the opportunity to work with our leadership team in Asia Pacific. This is by far the most exciting region for our industry and our clients. I can’t wait to dig in."

Edelman APAC CEO Jesse Lin added: "We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing Michelle back home. We’re equally thrilled Michelle has agreed to lend us her talents at a regional level where she will also take on the role of chief growth officer for Asia Pacific. She is a seasoned client counsellor and inspiring team leader, and we look forward to giving her a warm welcome to the Asia Pacific regional team."

Spurr was Edelman’s Australia CEO for the past three-and-a-half years – a period in which Edelman "substantially broadened" its services in the country. Prior to this, he was chief operating officer of Edelman UK and Ireland.

"After 21 incredible years living and working across the world with Edelman, it is time to take some time out to travel, pursue some unattended personal passions and focus on family," Spurr said.

"This is truly a bittersweet moment as I leave behind a team made up of the most amazing talent I have ever worked with."

Edelman global COO Matthew Harrington described Spurr as an "indispensable partner to our clients and a mentor to our colleagues over his impressive career across our APAC and EMEA regions".

"We thank him for his many contributions so far and look forward to him returning early next year so we can continue to benefit from his talent and leadership," he added.