TCS grows creative leadership team with senior hire

Scalé previously worked as a consultant digital director to TCS and will join the agency’s ‘central resource hub’, alongside senior director of digital Cody Eastmond, senior director of VIP and influencer Holly Goodchild, and head of global Jennifer Attias.

His role will involve amplifying consumer engagement and brand awareness strategy across TCS’ fashion, beauty and lifestyle teams in multiple markets.

This includes leading the development and growth of audience-first creative campaigns for key clients and working with the in-house design studio, which creates content and digital visual assets for clients, including Sainbury’s, Newbie and Regent Street.

Scalé has spent the past 10 years working on content-marketing strategies in the lifestyle and fashion sector for brands including Larsson & Jennings, intu Properties, The Gourmand, Brave New World, Glenmorangie and Solace London.

"I am thrilled to take on this position. TCS has produced some excellent work through the studio previously and I now hope to elevate this into content and creative marketing campaigns for new and existing clients," he said.

TCS founder and CEO Julietta Dexter added: "Hiring diverse, multi-skilled, creative and strategic multi-channel thinkers is key to our talent evolution plan and how we can continue to act as committed brand guardians. Tom’s work and culture fits at TCS. He will also work with us on up-skilling and training the wider company as our landscape continues to evolve."

TCS is the 21st largest comms agency in the UK, with annual revenue of about £15m, according to the latest PRWeek Top 150 Consultancies report.