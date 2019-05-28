Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

IHOP is "rebranding" again. The pancake chain tweeted a video of the B in IHOb turning into a P with the text, "What could the P be? Find out June 3. #IHOP." People are already trolling IHOP on Twitter. One person tweeted, "That’s not how you enter the presidential race," while another tweeted that the P stands for "publicity stunt." Here is what IHOP CMO Brad Haley told PRWeek last year, when asked if the chain would do another rebrand following the successful IHOb campaign.

Johnson & Johnson is in the hot seat. It’s facing trial in a multibillion-dollar lawsuit by the state of Oklahoma aimed at blaming the opioid epidemic on its painkiller marketing. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter alleges J&J, which marketed the painkillers Duragesic and Nucynta, was "the kingpin" behind the issue, growing and importing the raw materials other drug makers used for their products. (Reuters)

Publisher Meredith Corp. has sold Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands Group for $110 million. Editor Chris Stone and publisher Danny Lee will continue to lead Sports Illustrated at Meredith. Authentic Brands acquires the rights to market, develop and license Sports Illustrated and its kids' edition as well as its swimsuit and "Sportsperson of the Year" franchises, along with the magazine's photo archive, under the deal’s terms. On Monday night, Sports Illustrated tweeted about the deal, adding, "We have some big plans!"

Major merger news: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has proposed a $40 billion merger with French rival Renault SA. If the deal goes through, it will create the third-largest auto maker by production. Here are the top Twitter reactions to the proposed merger, according to Forbes.

Come on, Wendy’s. The chain hasn’t yet weighed in on the fact that chicken nuggets have heavily been featured on The Bachelorette this season. It even became a Twitter Moment on Monday night and Carter Wilkerson, of #NuggsForCarter fame, tweeted, "I heard there’s chicken nuggets on #TheBachelorette. It’s FINALLY worth watching."