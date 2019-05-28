TVC Group hires new MD from WPP

McKinlay (pictured) starts on 2 July at the agency, which is owned by the Economist Group. Her previous role was Team Energy Lead, where she headed a global agency team, made up of staff drawn from across WPP agencies, working on the BP account.

McKinlay replaces James Myers, who left in February after 17 years. Alexandra Delamain, senior vice president - head of sales and client services, EMEA for The Economist, has been interim MD in the meantime.

Prior to WPP, McKinlay ran her own integrated marketing agency, Ambition London, for 12 years, with clients spanning tech, entertainment, education and b2b sectors.

TVC said that in her new role, she will develop TVC Group’s integrated comms business, including overseeing client services, as well as leading business development across the UK, US and Asia.

Michael Brunt, publisher and chief operating officer at The Economist, said: "Becky has a track record of winning, growing and retaining global blue-chip clients. This, combined with her entrepreneurial spirit and strategic nous, ensures TVC is set for a bright and exciting future under her leadership."

McKinlay said: "It's no secret that clients are looking to their partners to deliver ever greater creativity, agility and innovation. I can't wait to work with the team to grow the agency's capabilities even further, creating exceptional value and impact for our portfolio of clients."