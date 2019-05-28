Centropy hires Fleet Street veteran as director of media strategy

He will provide strategic engagement counsel and media training to retained clients, which includes employee benefits platform GettaSub, FTSE 250 tech firm FDM Group, the government’s Institute of Coding and techUK.

Brown has more than 20 years’ experience advising clients on media relations and press engagement, having worked for The Sun at News UK, as well as The Daily Mirror and The Sunday People.

He has also worked for four years as head of editorial at Lewis PR and spent seven years in a senior comms role for an international oil and gas company.

"I’m thrilled to be joining such an exciting challenger agency that’s shaking up the industry and delivering outstanding results for clients. With a deep-rooted media culture and an entrepreneurial outlook, Centropy will continue to go from strength to strength," Brown said.

Centropy PR founder and CEO Steven George-Hilley added: "As we enter the next phase of our expansion, I’m delighted to welcome a seasoned industry expert to our fast-growing team. David’s extensive media experience and journalistic approach to client service is exactly what we need to take our business forward."