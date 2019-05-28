Centropy hires Fleet Street veteran as director of media strategy

Added 12 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

B2B tech and fintech specialist Centropy PR has hired Fleet Street veteran David Brown as director of media strategy.

News
Centropy's new director of media strategy David Brown
Centropy's new director of media strategy David Brown

He will provide strategic engagement counsel and media training to retained clients, which includes employee benefits platform GettaSub, FTSE 250 tech firm FDM Group, the government’s Institute of Coding and techUK.

Brown has more than 20 years’ experience advising clients on media relations and press engagement, having worked for The Sun at News UK, as well as The Daily Mirror and The Sunday People.

He has also worked for four years as head of editorial at Lewis PR and spent seven years in a senior comms role for an international oil and gas company.

"I’m thrilled to be joining such an exciting challenger agency that’s shaking up the industry and delivering outstanding results for clients. With a deep-rooted media culture and an entrepreneurial outlook, Centropy will continue to go from strength to strength," Brown said.

Centropy PR founder and CEO Steven George-Hilley added: "As we enter the next phase of our expansion, I’m delighted to welcome a seasoned industry expert to our fast-growing team. David’s extensive media experience and journalistic approach to client service is exactly what we need to take our business forward."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

News by Sector